With the passage of Thanksgiving weekend, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed Ford County added 46 positive coronavirus cases on Friday out of 73 tests conducted.

State officials have said the numbers will see a slight decrease in overall data since many testing locations and clinics were closed for the holiday.

The Friday report showed a case rate in Ford County of 136.9 per 1,000 people and a testing rate of 397.2 per 1,000 people.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges.

On Monday, the KDHE report showed Ford County added 52 new cases with a case rate of 138.3 per 1,000.

There were 75 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 399.4 per 1,000 people and there were no new hospitalizations, no new ICU admissions and no new patient discharges.

Dodge City Public Schools returned to operations after a weeklong Thanksgiving break.

On Nov. 30, Dodge City USD 443 posted on its website it has 22 active COVID-19 cases among its facilities. Of those:

• Beeson Elementary School had two staff members.

• Central Elementary School had one staff member.

• Dodge City High School had four students and one staff member.

• Dodge City Middle School had two staff members.

• Linn Elementary School had two staff members.

• Miller Elementary School had one student.

• Northwest Elementary School had one staff member.

• Ross Elementary School had two students.

• Soule Elementary School had one student and one staff member.

• The district office had four staff members.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.