The past few months have certainly been dark for many people.

The coronavirus hit early this year, unleashing a wave of troubles that continue to drown citizens. As if that wasn’t enough, a host of civil and political problems then shook our already deeply-divided nation. Real solutions have yet to present themselves, and peace seems far, far away.

But Father Ted Blakley stood in front of his congregation on a recent Sunday (with most parishioners watching online from home) and said there is a light in the darkness. It’s name is gratitude.

Giving thanks in the midst of a pandemic filled with suffering and death may seem like a denial of all that is wrong. Perhaps even callous. But gratitude is never meant to override grief, Father Ted told Grace Episcopal Church, which has since moved to only virtual services. It’s meant to sustain us when life is falling apart.

"Gratitude is not what we always do when the light shines. Gratitude is often the light that shines in the darkness," he said. "It can reframe everything. It may not change the circumstances, but it can reframe your perception. It can reframe your connections. Giving thanks in all circumstances is a way to cultivate hope and faith and courage - particularly in situations where you have no control."

Some are struggling with that lack of control more than others. The fight against the virus has left many people, industries, and institutions reeling, while others have maintained relatively unscathed lives.

Father Ted is one of those people whose daily personal and professional life has been thrown into upheaval. He is among the ranks of many small business owners, educators, personal service providers, and those who run entertainment venues. They are the people who must find ways to cope with uncertainty every day. Gratitude helps.

With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, we spoke to three community members who have been highly impacted by the coronavirus but remain thankful for so much - starting with Father Ted.

Ted Blakley, Rector of Grace Episcopal Church

Father Ted is tired. As 8 months of the coronavirus wears on, he is experiencing new forms of fatigue. There’s "Zoom fatigue," and "efficiency fatigue" - when you feel like you’re working twice as hard to accomplish half as much - and, of course, "decision fatigue."

"Every day, even multiple times a day, I am making decisions regarding the safety of my church and my family," he said.

One thing that helps renew his energy is a weekly online meeting where a small group gathers to practice Centering Prayer and process their lives. He said an overall acceptance of circumstances helps too.

"At some point in all of this mess, I accepted the fact that this pandemic, and its aftershocks, was not going to last just a few weeks or months, but for years," he said.

And yet, he has so much for which to be grateful. This is just the start of his list ...

"I give thanks to God for my family, friends, and church. I give thanks to Jesus for all medical and health professionals who have dedicated their lives to the care and cure of others. I give thanks to the Holy Spirit for those who work for justice and seek to uphold the dignity of all human persons, not least those who suffer from poverty, racism, and other forms of disadvantage or discrimination. I give thanks for courage and kindness …"

Chuck Miller, Fox Theatre Executive Director

Chuck Miller had barely 6 months under his belt as the new executive director of Hutchinson’s Fox Theatre when the coronavirus hit in March. The Fox team banded together to handle cancellation of shows and plan for a long shutdown. The non-profit theatre remains mostly dark, and it’s been 8 months of developing safety procedures, finding new avenues for funding, scheduling and rescheduling shows, and constant uncertainty.

"We face a very unstable future while we fight to pay monthly bills," Miller said. "We are no different than anyone else except that we rely on having a lot of people in one place for a few hours. I wonder if they will come back?"

Miller has found ways to maintain his sanity. Focusing on future plans with Fox staff, staying informed, engaging in community efforts, and tackling home and theatre projects has helped, but there’s one thing in particular that keeps him from the edge.

"Last, but never least, my wife is my sanity," Miller said.

His wife and family are what he’ll be thankful for this holiday, along with friends, home, career, and country. He’s also thankful for those working to end the pandemic and on-going environmental issues.

"I am thankful for the practitioners of science as applied to our planet’s general well being," Miller said. "They are our soothsayers and problem solvers."

To donate to The Fox, go to www.hutchinsonfox.com and click the donate button on the home page.

Darla Fisher, Lincoln Elementary School Principal

As an elementary school principal, Darla Fisher knows the value of planning ahead - mapping a set course for the future and following the steps to get there. That has all been thrown out the window with the coronavirus.

"The main challenge that I have faced is the uncertainty of these times," she said. "Uncertainty has caused me to question every answer that I give to the staff and our families."

As students, staff, and parents navigate remote and hybrid learning, Darla said she focuses on keeping the lines of communication open and being a sincere and honest leader.

"I do my best to be authentic with the staff and students," Fisher said. "We talk openly about our challenges, but we also take time to celebrate our successes."

To maintain balance, she has become intentional about self-care and being mindful of all the good in her life. She said she has much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

"I am thankful for students that join us every day and for teachers that work hard to prepare engaging learning opportunities for our students," Fisher said. "I am thankful for adults at home that support our students in their learning. I am thankful for a community that encourages us in our work."