KANSAS — Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of COVID-19 infections across the state. Stakeholders are encouraging Kansans to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, avoid mass gatherings, use face coverings and other measures to preserve precious health care resources.

Campaign partners include the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Chamber, Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Medical Society. Additional organizations are likely to join the statewide effort that will begin before Thanksgiving.

"Hospitals across the state are facing significant capacity and staffing constraints because of increased COVID-19 spread, and this campaign will help ensure the normal standards of care Kansans expect will be preserved," said KHA President and CEO Chad Austin. "All mitigation efforts taken over these next several weeks will be critical to keeping Kansas businesses, schools and other services safely open."

Kansans can access campaign resources, industry-specific toolkits and guidance from the CDC and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at www.StoptheSpreadKansas.org. The landing page will provide numerous communications resources over the next few weeks to help Kansans spread the word, not the virus.

Stop the Spread Kansas hopes to ignite a sense of unity, community and responsibility. The campaign will employ grassroots outreach and advertising to encourage all Kansans 18 and older to make the changes necessary to save lives. The most important aspect is educating citizens on the four tools they can use to stop the spread of COVID-19: Wearing a mask, Washing hands often, Keeping a safe distance, Avoiding large gatherings.