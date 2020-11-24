MULLINVILLE — The Old School Antique Mall in Mullinville has been around for six years, with Susan Clayton at the helm since November 2018. Doris Headrick and a group of her friends started the antique mall in 2014 after recognizing they had a special affinity for not only the antiques they collected, but also the building which houses their shop, an unused schoolhouse in the small, western-Kansas town.

The Old School Antique Mall, located in the old high school building, is not used anymore as K-12 students from Mullinville attend consolidated Kiowa County Schools in Greensburg. The antique mall spans three rooms formerly used for economics, science and music classes. Headrick said people come through the building and say "I used to cook here" or "I used to go to band in this room." It’s a place with many good memories for a lot of their visitors.

"I think having the mall in our old high school is very important to our community," said Clayton. "It's so much better for the building to be occupied than just sitting empty."

Mall vendors are able to arrange their items in a rented space. They are responsible for pricing and displaying their items, but do not have to be there when the store is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clayton teaches at Haviland Grade School during the week, which limits her availability.

"My vendors are amazing and provide so many unusual, unique and interesting items," Clayton said. "I have been exposed to so many beautiful and intriguing items here. It's my favorite place to shop!"

Some of her favorite items that come through are milk bottles, milk cans, and ice cream tins from Gardiner’s Dairy in Garden City.

"My great-grandfather acquired this dairy in the 1920s from his brother, and it remained a family business until 1972," said Clayton. "My first job was working in the dairy's office in the 1960s, so to purchase these items, from various vendors now, is very special to me."

Clayton and her late husband taught junior high classes in the school-turned-antique-mall building. Her current husband’s grandfather used his team of horses to slope the floor in the auditorium. Her mother-in-law graduated there in the late 40s from Mullinville High School.

The building will be 100-years-old in 2025. Clayton said she is thankful for the dedication of the Mullinville Recreation Board, which owns the building and maintains and makes repairs as necessary.

"I'm amazed at how people from all over the country are in awe of the beauty of the old building and enjoy just touring the building," said Clayton. "I enjoy the comments and it's exciting when former students come back to visit."