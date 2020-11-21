Playing in the rain is a special pleasure for Jessica, 13.

The young girl loves to be outside, doing cartwheels or just hanging out. Jessica also likes drawing and coloring. Those who know her say that Jessica is very helpful, kind and loving and she can be sweet and funny. She does very well in school.

Jessica said she would like to join a family that’s loving and kind. She would benefit from a family that is patient and calm. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

To learn more about Jessica, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7742.