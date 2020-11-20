CANTON – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism was able to host its annual auction of surplus bison at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge Nov. 18. This year’s event was open to registered buyers only; face masks were required.

The annual auction is used to manage the size of herd at the 2,000 acre preserve. Maxwell is home to a bison herd and an elk herd.

Approximately 50 bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge were available for auction, including:

11 – Two-year-old bulls

3 – Cows

2 – Cow/calf pairs

8 – Yearling heifers

7 – Yearling bulls

8 – Heifer calves

9 – Bull calves

The bison corrals are located 6 miles North and 1.25 miles West of Canton, or 5 miles South and 1.25 miles West of Roxbury.

The preserve, open year-round, has canceled traditional Christmas tours and storytimes for this year.

Photographer Michele Clark took shot these images during the auction. For more photos, visit mcphersonsentinel.com