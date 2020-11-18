Gianfranco Pezzino was going to have a small Thanksgiving dinner limited to seven people and one infant. Pezzino, the county’s health officer, has told Kansans for weeks to keep gatherings small to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but Pezzino said Tuesday he canceled his in-person feast and replaced it with a virtual celebration.

Pezzino said he will cook food for everyone and deliver to each household so everyone can eat the same food but meet virtually.

"That is really how serious the current situation is," Pezzino said.

The virus is spreading at an uncontrolled rate throughout the county as the Community Transmission Severity scorecard, a scale used to measure how bad the pandemic is in the county, sits two marks away from the most serious level.

Last week, Pezzino announced mass gatherings must be limited to 10 people, which applies to Thanksgiving gatherings. Pezzino and Linda Ochs, director of the Shawnee County Health Department, spoke with The Topeka Capital-Journal on Facebook Live to recommend ways people can celebrate Thanksgiving safely.

The health department tweeted its holiday recommendations and said people should socially distance, wear a face mask at all times, clean commonly touched surfaces and wash their hands, and that people who are sick should avoid Thanksgiving gatherings.

The department offered alternative methods of celebration that involve small gatherings, online shopping on Black Friday, and cooking for only immediate family members with virtual dinners for non-households members or high-risk individuals.

Pezzino said people might put too much emphasis on "environmental sanitation," such as individually wrapping food, when they should focus on maintaining social distance.

"The main method of transmission of the virus is direct contact from person to person within 6 feet," he said.

Ochs said sitting outside is the safest way to gather, but if people do sit inside, she recommends opening windows and doors. Ochs added there is always risk when gathering and said "the only safe way is to stay away from people completely."

"We have such a widespread community transmission there is really no safe way to bring groups of people (together) who do not live together," Pezzino said. "Simply put, stay home. That is the only safe place."

For family traveling from out of state, Ochs said driving is better than flying because people are more isolated in vehicles, but she said people shouldn’t stop to eat inside restaurants along the way.

For college students returning home for break, Pezzino said, quarantining the student is the safest measure to take. He also said students shouldn’t meet up with friends attending colleges in other states unless they do so virtually.

"The best way is to have a frank conversation with the child," Pezzino said. "If there is no agreement about what the precautions should be, maybe the visit should be called off ... or try to reduce the visit as much as possible."

Pezzino and Ochs acknowledged virtual meetings and socially distant gatherings aren’t the same as last year, but "ending up with COVID is not good."

Ochs said you can’t be too careful during a global pandemic.

"This disease is killing people," she said.

Ochs said that if people don’t take precautions seriously, the ramifications could affect other holidays.

"I really encourage people to look past this holiday and to think about the next holiday," she said. "I want my family to all be here to celebrate that holiday. There will be more holidays."