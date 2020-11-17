Gale Lynn Hayes of Galena Kansas, Born January 21st, 1951 passed away Friday, November 13th, 2020. Gale joined in heaven the love of his life, Janna Hayes (Miles) who he married on December 28th, 1973 at First Baptist in Riverton, Kansas. Gale was the son of Clyde Raymond Hayes and Irene Madelyn Hayes(Fitzer). Gale is survived by his siblings Norman Hayes, Lyman Hayes and Barbara Hutto. He was a beloved father to his two sons Dax and Jad Hayes. Gale was also an adoring grandfather to his three grandchildren Dylan, Cole, and Kadie. Dylan is the son of Jad and Kendra Hayes (French). Cole and Kadie are the children of Dax and Karian Hayes. Gale’s professional career was primarily spent in Joplin Missouri where he worked at Tristate Motors and Conway Trucking. He was an avid fisherman and loved a good game of pinochle. Throughout his life he enjoyed working on old cars and riding motorcycles. Above all, he loved Janna! We know he is up in heaven right now, holding her tight. Due to the pandemic the family has respectfully planned a socially distant remembrance to be held Wednesday, November 18th, at Derfelt Funeral Home in Galena Kansas. The family will gather from 5:30 to 6:00pm and receive others from 6:00-7:00pm. No graveside service will be held. Gale’s ashes, per his wishes will be spread with Janna’s in the yard of the family home where their children played. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Riverton First Baptist Church where he and Janna attended or the Galena museum where he loved to volunteer.