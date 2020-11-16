Pelicans have returned to Harvey County East Park.

Fall brings the winged creatures south for migration, and East Lake has become a favorite stop for the pelicans over the last several years.

Keeping with migratory patterns, the pelicans (usually the American White Pelican) can be spotted at East Lake in mid to late November, though there have been sightings as early as October. Once they’ve arrived, they are visible at all hours — floating out on the lake in groups during the day and feeding on fish at night.

The birds weigh between 10 and 17 pounds and can have a 9-foot wingspan.

