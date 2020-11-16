The Butler County Health Department is participating in a regional research project in order to pre-plan for a future COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

An online survey is being used to collect data from residents of South Central Kansas.

Officials are asking citizens to participate in the survey to help inform the planning for a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. Additionally, they hope to gain insight into the factors that will influence whether citizens decide to obtain a vaccine or not.

The online survey can be found at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCKCOVID19

The survey covers Butler, Harvey, Cowley, Kingman. Marion, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner counties.

Completing this survey is voluntary and will take approximately 5 to 10 minutes.

No identifiable information will be collected from respondants.

Please contact Elizabeth Ablah, PhD, MPH at eablah@kumc.edu with any questions or concerns. For questions about the rights of research participants, contact the KUMC Institutional Review Board (IRB) at 913-588-1240.