J. Harvey Koehn has driven all over Kansas, touring and taking photos of county courthouses. Those images will be the focal point of an online presentation hosted by Newton Public Library at 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

Koehn will host a virtual "road trip." Viewers will see external features and architecture, courtrooms, interior design, memorials and other items counties have chosen to showcase.

To sign up for this free online program via Zoom, visit https://tinyurl.com/yy5j5qdj. Zoom will instantly send an email with a link to join the live webinar on Tuesday evening. If you're not familiar with Zoom or need technical assistance, contact the library.

The program will also be streamed live on the Newton Public Library Facebook page, and the recording will be available for later viewing.