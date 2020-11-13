The Carriage Factory Gallery is offering a holiday event for families — a take-home kit and internet-based class for making craft dolls out of clothespins.

The effort is being coordinated by Jennifer Weigel.

"(This is) a fun Kansas spin on the traditional craft of making dolls out of clothespins," a news release said. "Great for the family to do together during the holidays."

The Carriage Factory will make available a kit and instructions for the creation of a clothespin doll. Families will need to supple scissors and glue. Each kit contains the materials needed to make two holiday ornaments.

"These make wonderful gifts or accents for the Christmas tree," a news release said.

Each kit costs $10. Families need to sign up by Nov. 19 and may pick up kits from Carriage Factory Art Gallery any time after that. The gallery will email a link to the class on Nov. 21.

To register, visit carriagefactoryartgallery.com or call the gallery at 316-284-2479.

.