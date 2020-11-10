Just hours after the Harvey County Commission/Board of Health announced returning to Phase 3 of the county COVID-19 reopening plan Tuesday, the City of Newton announced an adjustment to operations of some city facilities.

City Hall will have limited public access through only the west doors located outside the Utility Billing Office. Utility billing will remain open to the public as usual, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. All other areas of City Hall will be restricted to employees only. No public restrooms will be available.

The city is asking residents to consider doing business over the phone or online at newtonkansas.com.

For engineering or code enforcement, call 316-284-6020 and ity staff will arrange a meeting. Staff will continue to process permits, licenses and other business while keeping the public in a limited area of the building. Municipal Court will be conducted virtually.

These restrictions will remain in place at least through Nov. 30.

Other City operations affected include:

• The City Service Center remains closed to the public.

• Fire/EMS stations remain closed to the public, other than the lobby at Station 2, where reports can be obtained.

• The Police Department has resumed operations at the Law Enforcement Center and will be serving public needs in the lobby only.

• The Meridian Center and Sand Creek Station Golf Course will work to adjust operations accordingly, in accordance with Harvey County’s mass gathering limitation.