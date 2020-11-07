It has been almost 50 years years since the public has seen daredevil Evel Knievel’s famous 1968 American Eagle Laverda jump bike, but on Saturday the artifact found a new home at Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum.

The bike, owned and donated to the museum by Dave Stroop, of Montana, was presented to a crowd of about 40 people by Louis "Rocket" Re, a daredevil and friend of Knievel.

Re, along with Evel Knievel Museum co-founder Lathan McKay, worked for many years to locate Stroop and the bike after hearing rumors it still existed.

"We all know about the American Eagle and if you don't, it was a rare motorcycle," museum co-founder Mike Patterson said. "Evel only jumped it for a little over a year. This one we didn't know existed and to have it is pretty exciting."

According to evelknievel.com, Knievel performed with the American Eagle bike from December 1969 to April 1970.

"When we all look at this motorcycle and what Evel did jumping this thing, there’s not a daredevil or a motorcycle rider in the room that can really fully understand that somebody wanted to jump this motorcycle because it’s just not made for that," Patterson said.

Standing behind the jump bike during the ceremony, Re held back tears as he began talking about his relationship with Knievel and the process of finding and restoring the bike.

"This is a dream come true," Re said. "This bike is a unicorn. We heard about it for years but we didn’t believe it actually existed."

When McKay would attend the annual Evel Knievel Days, he would always hear inklings that the American Eagle bike still existed, but never believed it.

It wasn’t until 2015 that Stroop walked up to McKay at Evel Days and introduced himself.

"I said, ’I’ve been looking for you for a long time,’ " McKay said.

McKay then began working on developing a friendship with Stroop before he decided to hand the bike over to the museum.

After finding the bike, Re worked on restoring it back to its original condition with the paint, seat and vinyl still intact.

"We did just a basic restoration on the bike. We got it running, we changed all the seals, we changed the oil," Re said. "We did work on the clutch, we did work on the shifter. The front tire on this machine was actually the original tire. It was an Avon tire, and Avon worked with us and we put an exact replica Avon front tire and rear tire on this bike."

Re credited Stroop for preserving the bike through the years.

According to Stroop, he first came in contact with the bike in 1972 when he drove by a motorcycle shop and saw a red, white and blue bike.

"It caught my attention right away," Stroop said. "I went back and I made a deal and I bought the bike. When I bought it, he told me it was Evel Knievel’s bike."

The claim that the bike was previously owned by Knievel didn’t resonate much with Stroop, but he always wondered if the motorcycle dealer was telling the truth.

It wasn’t until the early 2000s when Stroop was in Sturgis, S.D., and met Knievel that that he learned the truth about the bike.

"Over the years, we had phone calls back and forth and I sent him pictures," Stroop said. "He was still wanting it back but I was hanging tough."

Through the years, Stroop rode the American Eagle occasionally, but for the most part kept quiet that he was in possession of one of Knievel’s bikes.

"I kind of figured after 48 years of having it, it was time to put it out there and let everyone else see it," Stroop said. "I’m proud to put it out there. It’s an honor."