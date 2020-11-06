U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said Friday that officials "must make certain" every vote is counted "correctly" as he indirectly addressed the ongoing tabulation of results in the U.S. presidential race.

President Donald Trump has alternated between admonishing officials in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia to stop counting votes in his race against former Vice President Joe Biden, while encouraging Arizona to continue its count.

He has based his remarks on unsubstantiated claims that votes were illicitly counted in swing states, most notably Pennsylvania.

"If you count the legal votes, I win," he said at a news conference Thursday, despite presenting no evidence that the election was "rigged" or "stolen," as he claimed.

While Moran didn’t directly refer to Trump in a tweet Friday, he said he was confident that the final results would be determined properly.

"Our democracy is based on the ability of the American people to elect our leaders in free and fair elections," Moran said in the statement. "We must make certain every vote is counted correctly, and I’m confident the principles outlined in our Constitution will guide us through this moment."

Trump’s claims come as officials in Kansas, a conservative state that he won by 15 points, continues to count votes as well.

While the president hasn’t criticized the state’s practices, Kansas law allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive as late as the following Friday and still be counted.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who comfortably won election to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, also weighed in on the matter with a statement that was more aligned with Trump’s arguments.

While Marshall underscored that "transparency is important" in the vote counting process, he said that "every LEGAL vote" should count, mimicking statements by Trump.

He also announced that he would donate $20,000 to a legal fund established by the Republican National Committee to potentially challenge results in court.

"It’s important that every claim of fraud is fully investigated," Marshall said. "And I’m confident that the President’s team will take every action necessary to ensure our democracy is protected."

Judges in Georgia and Michigan have tossed out legal efforts by Trump and his allies to halt vote counting but it is likely further challenges will follow.

Biden appears to be on the precipice of the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the White House, although results in the remaining swing states remained too close to call as of Friday afternoon.