TOPEKA — The Kansas Livestock Association decided to change its two-day annual convention to a one-day event.

The convention will take place Dec. 3 at the Century II Convention Center in Wichita. Industry leaders will discuss issues and set policy for the coming year.

CattleFax CEO Randy Blach will kick off the convention by offering his perspective on the cattle and beef markets during Beef Industry University, sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas. He will take a top-to-bottom look at the beef industry, from projected feed and energy costs to prospects for cattle numbers, total beef production, exports and beef demand.

In the afternoon, Elanco Animal Health chief sustainability officer Sara Place will discuss the industry’s environmental footprint and highlight opportunities for further improvement. Before joining Elanco last year, Place served as senior director of sustainable beef production research for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, where she oversaw the checkoff-funded life cycle assessment used to benchmark the sustainability of the U.S. beef industry.

A schedule and registration information is available on www.kla.org. All livestock producers are welcome to attend.