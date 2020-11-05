The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with Asbury Park, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Asbury Park facility in Newton.

The cluster of COVID-19 cases includes 22 community residents and eight staff members. These individuals have been isolated.

"Our primary focus is on the health and well-being of our residents and employees," said Asbury Park Chief Executive Officer Don Voth. "We will continue to follow the guidance of the local health department to control the transmission of the virus, and will continue to test all employees twice weekly and monitor all residents closely. Most of the individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 are not showing any symptoms."

Cases were identified through precautionary testing of all staff members and residents. Testing included 60 residents and 180 staff.

Asbury Park, along with the Health Department, will regularly monitor the health of the staff and residents.

"We have seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in our county and surrounding counties the past two weeks. That puts additional challenges on our medical providers and long-term care facilities," said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. "Our long-term care facilities have done exceptionally well these past several months, but we need the community’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation periods – without positive cases.