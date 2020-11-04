A St. Marys man died late Tuesday when the pickup truck he was driving went left of center and collided head-on with a pickup truck on US-24 highway in Silver Lake, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report.

Phillip J. Salerno, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

It indicated the other driver – Gerald H. Ginest, 76, of Topeka – was taken to Topeka’s St. Francis Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The crash occurred about 8:55 p.m. when the 1995 Nissan pickup truck Salerno was driving westbound on US-24 went left of center and became involved in a head-on collision with an eastbound 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Ginest, the report said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, it said.