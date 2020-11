Saturday was Halloween, and with it came trick-or-treating.

This year Family First Daycare, 215 N. Meridian Road, hosted a drive-through Trunk or Treat. Newton Christian Church on Southport Drive hosted a similar event — and the annual Halloween Safe Walk downtown moved to a drive-through format at Athletic Park.

Newton Kansan photographer Michele Clark found young trick-or-treaters at Family First Day Care. For more photos, visit thekansan.com.