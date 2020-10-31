GARDEN CITY — Russell Child Development Center has been chosen as a recipient of a Community Support Funds grant from the Elks Lodge #1404 to purchase 14 car seats. The grant, totaling $800, was awarded to Russell Child Development Center earlier this month.

The car seats will be distributed to area families based on need. Russell Child Development Center has partnered with Garden City Fire Department to make sure each car seat is installed correctly and appropriately fitted to each child. Each year, thousands of young children are injured or killed in motor vehicle crashes. Proper use of car seats greatly reduces the risk of serious injury in the event of a motor vehicle collision.

"We are so incredibly grateful for the fourteen car seats granted to us by the Garden City Elks! Fourteen children will travel safely and fourteen families will have peace of mind knowing that they are doing all they can to keep their children safe in the car," said Katrina Lowry, Early Childhood Programs Director.

The mission of Russell Child Development Center is to lay a foundation of success for all young children and their families through the delivery of high quality, inclusive services. Russell Child Development Center's main office in Garden City serves as the hub for its regional programs and services.

Russell Child Development Center addresses the needs of young children in order to improve child health and educational outcomes. Each year, almost 6,000 children over a 19-county service area are served through the tiny-k Early Intervention Program, Learn & Play Parent-Child Groups, Triple P Positive Parenting Program, Growing Together Program, Attachment and Biobehavioral Catchup (ABC) Program, Targeted Case Management/Family Supports, and Child & Adult Care Food Program.