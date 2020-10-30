Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added 34 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 3,075 as of 4:54 p.m. on Thursday, with an increase to 656 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 14 individual currently hospitalized, and there has been a total of 20 deaths. A total of 6,726 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 238 cases pending as of Thursday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

The Finney County Jail in Garden City has been removed from the KDHE’s clusters list for correctional facilities.

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 43 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 3,491 as of Friday. Seward County added 56 positive cases to its total of 2,023. Grant County added 15 cases for a total of 419. Kearny County increased by 13 cases as of Friday for a total of 160 while Stevens County added 12 cases for a total of 233. Gray County added eight cases for a total of 202, and Haskell County added seven cases for a total of 178.

Morton and Wichita Counties each added seven cases also for totals of 62 and 53, respectively. Greeley and Lane Counties added four cases each for totals of 44 and 28, respectively. Hamilton and Meade Counties each added three cases for totals of 72 and 170, respectively. Stanton County also added three cases for a total of 105. Numbers in other counties of southwest Kansas remained constant as of Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 3,075

Ford - 3,491

Grant - 419

Gray - 202

Greeley - 44

Hamilton - 72

Haskell - 178

Kearny - 160

Lane - 28

Meade - 170

Morton - 62

Scott - 174

Seward - 2,023

Stanton - 105

Stevens - 233

Wichita Co. - 53

The state of Kansas has over 85,100 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.