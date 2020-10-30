Downtown Topeka Inc. and the Greater Topeka Partnership are offering a $500 cash prize to the downtown business with the best holiday window display.

In a news release this week, Downtown Topeka and the GTP announced their S. Kansas Avenue holiday window display contest, which begins Dec. 1. A winner is expected to be announced on Dec. 21 and will be decided by votes from community members.

"This year we’re paying it forward to the Kansas Avenue business who puts their holiday cheer on full blast with a creatively festive window display," said Stephanie Wilhelm, the GTP’s director of events. "In addition to $500, the winner of the holiday window display contest will receive a trophy and a specialty blog shared on our website and social media channels."

To decide the winner, the sponsoring organizations will ask the public to vote for their favorite displays. Those votes are expected to be collected via text, and each participating business will display a sign with specific voting instructions.

Kansas Avenue businesses may sign up for the contest by filling out an online form. They can contact Wilhelm at stephanie.wilhelm@topekapartnership.com for more information.

Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka Inc., said he hopes the displays add to the vibrancy of Kansas Avenue and become a holiday tradition.

"The holidays are a magical time on Kansas Avenue," Frye said. "Downtown Topeka has been home to so many Christmas memories. I am excited that this holiday contest may become a new tradition and look forward to seeing downtown businesses bring their storefront windows to life as our community celebrates the season."