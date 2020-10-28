Kansas City — The United States Department of Agriculture is investing more than $800 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 43 states, including Kansas.

Four of the more than 200 projects will help Kansas communities. The projects are funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and storm water drainage to households and businesses in rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.

U.S. Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, along with Rep. Roger Marshall obtained grants and loans for Chapman, Liebenthal and Russell County. The two senators, along with Rep. Steve Watkins, obtained funds for Linn County.

Chapman, in Dickinson County, was awarded $3.3 million in loans to improve wastewater infrastructure.

Libenthal, in Rush County, will install a new pump station and will receive a mix of loans and grants totaling a little more than $200,000.

Linn County, with a $1.5 million loan, will install waterlines and construct a 50,000-gallon elevated tank.

Russell County was awarded $2.7 million in grants and $5 million in loans to improve their existing water system infrastructure. They will replace water mains and improve system hydraulics.

"Upgrading water infrastructure provides a path to economic growth and protects the health and safety of people who live and work in rural areas," USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said in a release.