Sherri Grogan and Tim Johnson are facing each other in the race for the 38th District seat of the Kansas House of Representatives.

The 38th District includes the cities of Basehor and Linwood and extends into Johnson County. The district has an open seat this year. The district currently is represented by Willie Dove, who is running this year for the state Senate.

The Times asked Grogan and Johnson the same questions and here are their responses.

Sherri Grogan

Age: 59

Political party: Democratic

Occupation: I retired in June 2020 from the telecommunications industry with more than 36 years of service. My last position was IT operations manager for the internal network.

Political experience: This is my first time running for office. I am active in following local and state issues, regularly attend or listen to meetings/public hearings, research issues and keep others informed.

Timothy H. Johnson

Age: 68

Political party: Republican

Occupation: High school teacher in the Basehor-Linwood district

Political experience: Served as a school board member several years ago and have assisted candidates at election time.

Why are you running for the Kansas House of Representatives?

Grogan: I have had an interest in running for office for a few years. Kansas House District 38 is an open seat and the Legislature is where I am needed the most.

Johnson: I was asked to run by Willie Dove who now seeks the Senate. I believe my criminal justice experience and teaching provide me a broad basis of knowledge.

What are the most important issues facing the state government?

Grogan: The political divisiveness and lack of collaboration slows our progress. The budget is a top priority. Decisions will have to be made on what services are critical, how to make government more efficient, find new revenue streams, attract businesses, keep our citizens healthy and prepare the children for the future.

Johnson: Clearly restoring the economy and dealing with COVID-19 are essential to setting Kansas back on track. The Value Them Both Amendment is also an issue needing to be dealt with.

Why are you the best candidate for the position?

Grogan: My views are middle-of-the-road. I am a proven leader who is honest, transparent and respectful of others. My positive attitude, customer service, organization and collaboration skills will also be helpful in this role.

Johnson: My experience with government as an administrator and my educational background with advanced degrees in administration of justice and education.