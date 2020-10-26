One Newton woman was arrested following a car chase that began in Moundridge and ended in Newton.

Tara Carlton of Newton was arrested on felony warrants for aggravated child endangerment and drug charges — for wich she was transported to the McPherson County Jail. Newto police charged her with of aggravated child endangerment, felony flee and elude, drug charges and numerous traffic offenses as the result of a chase that occurred Oct. 23.

Just before 3:30 Oct. 23, Newton Police were advised of a vehicle pursuit entering Harvey County on Hesston Road. Moundridge Police were in pursuit of a white Lincoln Town Car driven by a person with felony warrants. The chase continued southeast on Hesston Road and then turned south on Meridian. A Newton officer successfully deployed spike strips on Meridian, slowing the car from its reported speed of 100 miles per hour.

Harvey County Sheriff’s Deputies and Hesston Police also joined the pursuit in the northwest part of Newton. The car came to a stop on 12th Street at Boyd after the previously deflated tire caused disabling damage to the battery and fuse box of the car.

According to officers, Carlton refused to comply with officers and had to be removed from the car by officers. Three small children, which were not in Carlton’s legal custody, were located in the car. The children were uninjured and released to a legal guardian.