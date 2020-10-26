KHP participates in SAFE near schools

The Kansas Highway Patrol will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies, in conjunction with the Seat Belts are For Everyone (SAFE) program, for a one-week seat belt enforcement beginning Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30. Troopers will focus on drivers and passengers in and around elementary and middle schools.

SAFE is a locally sustained program administered by the students of the high school they attend. The focus is on reducing deaths and injuries on Kansas roadways. Currently in Kansas, 117 high schools from 57 counties participate in the SAFE program.

According to the 2019 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, children are much more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing their seatbelt. If the driver is buckled, about 97 percent of the children are restrained. If the driver is not buckled, only about 30 percent of the observed children were buckled. We want adults to model good driving behaviors for children.

"The KHP will be working with local law enforcement partners in an aggressive education and enforcement campaign focused on the importance of seat belt usage," Col. Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, said. "Seatbelts have been proven to save lives and prevent injuries. It is our goal to make sure all citizens of Kansas, even the youngest citizens, buckle up in all seating positions."

For the latest data and to see more about Kansas safety belt laws, go to www.ktsro.org.