The first winter storm of the fall 2020 season swept through Kansas, and Harvey County Oct. 25 and 26 — bringing with it sleet and light snow.

Newton USD 373 notified camilies at about 5:45 a.m. that schools would be closed — including a closure of online only students. St. Mary’s Catholic School was included in that notification. Newton bile Christian School also closed. Area school districts closing for the day included USD 206 Remington in Whitewater, USD 439 Sedgwick, USD 440 Halstead, USD 460 Hesston and Berean Academy in Elbing.

Butler County districts USD 205 Bluestem, USD 373 Circle, USD 385 Andover, USD 394 Rose Hill, USD 396 Douglass and USD 490 El Dorado announced closure.

In McPherson County Elyria Christian School, USD 448 Inman and USD 444 Little River announced closures.

In addition to the winter precipiation Oct. 25 and 26, additional winter weather was forecast throughout Oct. 26. Rain with sleet is predicted for Oct. 28. Temperatures are predicted to get aboove 40 on Oct. 29, with predictions of clear skies and highs in the 60s this weekend for Halloween.