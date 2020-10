FCJCC Advisory Board to meet

Finney County Juvenile Community Corrections Advisory Board meeting will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Finney County Community Services Center located at 607 W. Santa Fe St.

The meeting is open to the public, and masks will be provided. On the agenda will be program updates, the fiscal year 2021 carryover budget review, the first quarter Juvenile Corrections Grant progress report, and the first quarter prevention program demographics.