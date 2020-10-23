COVID-19 is not the only issue confronting the Harvey County Health Department in 2020 — and this week, the department was able to secure grant funds to address the misuse of opioids.

"We are excited to begin new work with schools, organizations and pharmacists to continue offering mental health training," said Harvey County Health Department director Lynnette Redington. "By working together with state and local partners, we hope to impact opioid use and abuse at the community and state levels."

There were nearly 400 drug-poisoning deaths in Kansas in 2019, with 177 involving a prescription or an illicit opioid, and 153 that involved psychostimulants such as methamphetamine.

The Harvey County Health Department has received $24,976.07 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Bureau of Health Promotion to address opioid and drug use, misuse and overdose in Harvey County.

This funding is part of the Overdose Data to Action cooperative agreement, which was recently awarded to the KDHE from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As one of the strategies, the KDHE is funding 12 organizations to implement locally driven overdose prevention initiatives.

As part of the funding, the Harvey County Health Department will coordinate through Mirror, Inc., with the D-FY Coalition to focus on youth drug prevention activities and working with pharmacists as they interact with customers. Additionally, mental health first-aid courses will be available to the community through Prairie View.

Additional information on the state’s efforts to prevent overdose and the OD2A strategy at www.preventoverdoseks.org.