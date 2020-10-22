PITTSBURG — A police chase that started shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near Cherokee ended about 10 minutes later after a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle used a tactical ramming maneuver to stop the suspect on US-69 highway south of Pittsburg.

Justin Wools, whom the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said had been fleeing in a stolen vehicle, was arrested on charges of attempting to elude police and avoiding a tire-deflating device. Wools managed to avoid at least two such devices before being apprehended, according to Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith.

Wools was taken to the Crawford County Jail and was being held on a $3,000 bond Tuesday. Besides the KHP and the sheriff’s office, other agencies involved in ending the pursuit included the Pittsburg Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) or TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) is a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. This maneuver is often employed in order to prevent other potential traffic casualties.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, there have been 6% more deaths on Kansas roadways so far this year when compared to the same time last year. The KHP reports 331 total deaths on Kansas roadways so far this year.