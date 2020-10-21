A fire claimed a life in the 800 Block of North Walnut on Oct. 20.

A home that has been split into a pair of apartments caught fire at about 9:30 p.m. Residents in the apartment closest to the street called 911 after they were unable to get into an apartment on the backside of the house, and could not make content with the resident who lived there.

We got called at about 9:30. It was a residence, a house that was made into a pair of apartments. Those in the residence near the street smelled smoke.

Timothy Hiebert, 48, of Newton was pronounced dead at the scene.

They could not get into the apartment behind them.

"Law enforcement made first contact, and said there was someone inside," said Phil Beebe, division chief for the Newton Fire/EMS Department. "We found a victim, brought them out and tried to resuscitate. We were not able to resuscitate the resident. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Due to the fatality, the state Fire Marshall’s office was asked to assist in the fire investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

The fatality was the only injury suffered in the fire. Damage to the house was limited to the apartment in which the victim lived.

"The fire was controlled quickly," Beebe said. "... No one else was hurt, everyone else and their pets got out."

The results of the investigation are still pending.

Both the Halstead and Hesston Fire Departments assisted at the scene.