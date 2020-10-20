MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for reimbursement to Kansas specialty crop growers who attend an educational conference with a primary focus on specialty crops.

Qualifying conferences may include sessions about production practices, specialized equipment and technology, pest and disease management, specialty crop marketing practices or business principles for specialty crop producers.

Applicants who apply for the reimbursement will be required to attend the conference between December 2020 and June 2021. Attendees must also complete surveys before payment is issued. State conferences are not eligible. KDA will reimburse Kansas specialty crop growers up to $850 each to offset the cost of their conference registration and other related costs. The award is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for application is Dec. 18.

This program is made possible by a USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant. According to USDA, specialty crops are defined as "fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops."

For application details, go to the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/grants. Questions should be directed to Sammy Gleason, From the Land of Kansas program coordinator, at 785-564-6755 or Sammy.Gleason@ks.gov.