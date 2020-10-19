There is a new health clinic coming to Newton — Xpress Health, part of a growing chain of clinics that started in Oklahoma and has spread into several cities in Kansas.

Xpress Wellness was founded in 2014 by Dr. Scott Williams, who now serves as Chief Medical Officer. Xpress is headquartered from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is led by Chief Executive Officer Grant Asay. The company now operates 19 locations.

"Before Xpress Wellness even became a thought, I spent a good number of years in Elk City practicing medicine, and feel a sense of responsibility to making sure the people who live in Elk City and surrounding cities and states are well cared for both physically, mentally, and emotionally," Williams said. "Part of our philosophy at Xpress is that if we meet a need, we have an opportunity to make a friend and if we make a friend, we can touch a life. We will always work towards making that impact in a person’s life and consider it a blessing the community allows us to care for them!"

The company broke ground on a new facility several weeks ago, located at the intersection of 10th and Main Streets in Newton.

The clinic, due open in January, will fill lots that have stood empty for decades.

"Our Site Development team takes into consideration a great deal of demographic, social, cultural, and community information before establishing a new location. Now more than ever, choices for healthcare matter for people," aid Ryan Jacobs, Kansas Marketing Coordinator. "... Our top priority is to provide quality medical care for communities outside metropolitan areas."

The clinic will be open seven days a week, with "hours outside normal business times." Jacobs said at this time the clinic plans to be open until 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

"Xpress Wellness offers convenient access to urgent care and occupational medicine services for non-life-threatening conditions on a walk-in basis," Jacobs said.

It will offer a full range of services — including lab services and x-rays. The intent, Jacobs said, is to offer an alternative to emergency room care.