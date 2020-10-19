Oct. 19. Newton Police were investigating a death on Roanoke Court.

"We were called for a welfare check," said Lt. Jason Thompson. "Officers went in, located deceased person and based on some factors and things they saw at the scene called for an investigation."

Thompson would not call the death a homicide, stating only that officers wished for an investigation. Officers sought a search for the home in order to investigate the death.

"Detectives are going over that. To cover our bases we sought a search warrant," Thompson said. "It is very early in the investigation. .. We want investigate if it is natural or criminal in nature. We just do not know."

The one blocklong street was the site of a double homicide in 2017.