Newton residents will soon begin to notice some different things about the area’s Midland Bank locations. A new name and logo on the signage will begin appearing in early November. Midland will soon become officially known as Union State Bank.

Midland Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, Midland National Bank was acquired by Docking Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Union State Bank (USB), in January 2020. The Newton-based bank has continued operating under the name Midland - A Division of Union State Bank while rebranding and banking system conversions are taking place. In the upcoming months, the new USB name and logo will confirm that the steps being taken to enhance the services of Midland customers are complete.

While the outside of each location will bear a new name, on the inside customers can expect the same familiar faces, family feeling and friendly smiles. The Midland staff and local leadership will remain, with Ron Lang staying on as Market President.

"We want to continue the legacy the Suderman family has well-earned within the Newton community, and appreciate Ron’s involvement as part of the Union State Bank Executive Committee and senior leadership team," said Eric Kurtz, Union State Bank CEO.

Lang doesn’t anticipate much of a change for Midland customers.

"We merged in January and Midland customers continue to have the banking relationships they’re accustomed to," Lang said. "Both banks are family-owned and have been serving their communities for over 110 years. Our values are similar, based on personal relationships and community involvement. USB will continue that tradition here in Newton."