McPherson County is hosting its first-ever McPherson County Hiring Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Oct. 23.

The virtual format offers students and professional job seekers a chance to explore industries and jobs throughout the county, network with 17 local businesses, and learn more about McPherson County lifestyle, housing, and residence, from afar.

It is s free to attend.

"McPherson County is an industrial hub of the great plains. For a community of our size to have the breadth and depth of the industry that we have is truly unique," said Kasi Morales, Go McPherson Executive Director. "Our companies are always hiring and looking for quality candidates from across the nation. The virtual nature of Hiring Day makes these national connections much simpler,"

The open house format invites participants to register in advance and then log in and visit the booths when it’s convenient for them on the day of the event. They can upload resumes in advance and interview for jobs on the spot, or they can learn more about the industries and businesses in McPherson County and start introductory conversations through chat. Go McPherson and other community representatives will also be available to answer questions about residence in McPherson County.

Participants who register by Oct. 21 will be entered into a $500 cash drawing.

To register for the free event, visit GoMcPherson.com, or contact Kasi Morales at 620-245-2521.