The first official day of fall was Sept. 22, though it took a bit before the visual signs of fall began to appear.

This week, leaves began turning in earnest in the Newton area, captured by Kansan photographer Michele Clark.

According to Kansan.com partner Accuweather, this weekend will feature partly sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees Saturday and 50 degrees Sunday. In the week ahead, highs are expected to be in the low 60s, and no rain is forecast.

For more photos of fall foliage, visit thekansan.com.