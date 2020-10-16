Congressman Roger Marshall raised $2.7 million from mid-July to September, according to reports filed Thursday with the Federal Elections Commission.

Marshall is set to have $1.7 million in cash-on-hand for the stretch run of the race, which has been the most expensive in Kansas political history and only figures to see even more spending.

That falls short of the money raised by Marshall’s Democratic opponent, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, who announced her totals Monday.

Bollier raised eyebrows by raking in $12.8 million between mid-July and the end of September, which her campaign claims to be a record for a statewide candidate in Kansas.

Bollier has $7.5 million on hand.

The Marshall campaign meanwhile criticized Bollier’s fundraising haul, saying she raised most of her money from out-of-state donors.

7,200 Kansans gave donations of $200 or more to Bollier’s campaign in that time period, totaling $1.2 million.

Marshall had a higher percentage of his donors hail from Kansas but raised only $892,000 from in-state.

The total for both candidates does not include smaller donations, giving that was not itemized or funds raised from political action committees.

Marshall raised $698,000 from political action committees versus $156,000 for Bollier.

Still, Marshall’s campaign manager, Eric Pahls, said Bollier was beholden to out-of-state interests.

"Numbers don't lie. While Dr. Marshall is running a campaign for Kansans and fueled by Kansans, Barbara Bollier is running a campaign for liberal donors, fueled by liberal donors," Pahls said in a statement.

There has been a record spree of outside spending from super PACs in the race, which experts believe underscores its competitiveness.

The Center for Responsive Politics pegs the outside spending in the general election race alone at $29 million, not even including the hotly contested GOP primary between Marshall and former Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Internal polling released from both parties in recent weeks has framed the race as effectively a toss up and outside spending has ramped up accordingly.

Last week, Duty and Country, a super PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, announced $7.5 million in television and digital advertising in support of Bollier.

Conservative groups have also spent heavily in the race. The Senate Leadership Fund has spent $12 million in support of Marshall over the course of September and October.

The pair are running to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts. If Bollier wins she would be the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Kansas since 1932.

In the Second Congressional District race, Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurner reported raising $572,214 last quarter.

LaTurner, who ousted incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins in the primary, has $485,170 in cash on hand.

His Democratic opponent Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla raised $742,561 in that time frame and has $945,526 on hand.

Watkins also filed an FEC report as mandated by federal law, with the incumbent busy refunding dozens of donations from donors ranging from U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., to Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

Because Watkins lost in the primary, he will be required to refund any giving earmarked for his general election bid.

The report noted Watkins loaned his campaign $30,000 in the last reporting cycle, in addition to $280,000 prior. He has not been paid back for any of that money.