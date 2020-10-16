Support for Anderson

The Kansas economy has taken a beating in recent years and COVID-19 has turned it into a full fledged crisis. Our area needs a fresh face and new ideas to help tackle the challenges we face and that's why I'm supporting Avery Anderson for State Representative.

I've known Avery for his entire life. His family is a pillar of our community. He's a new generation leader that will truly represent us in the statehouse. If you know Avery, you know how much he cares about this area. I have no doubt that he will put our best interests first in Topeka.

In talking with Avery it's clear that his priorities are job creation, supporting our law enforcement, and working to find actual solutions to the problems facing our state. So many politicians are in it for themselves, it's a breath of fresh air to have a candidate who is running because he wants to give back to the community that has given him so much.

With your mail-in ballot or on Nov. 3 I'm asking you to join me in supporting a fresh perspective and new ideas for the 72nd House District by voting for Avery Anderson for state representative.

— Paul Boese, Newton

Commissioner takes issue with Rep. Hodge

Tim Hodge has failed in his duty to equally represent all citizens of the 72nd District. I want to make the citizens of this district aware of how Tim has treated myself and many others in recent months and years. Tim has been very active on social media while campaigning during this election cycle. Recently, Tim made a post that stated ‘Make no mistake, the billionaires who are funding my opponent ...’ The billionaires statement was puzzling to me. Not many of us know of any billionaires in the area! This post was made on Oct. 5. That day, I had ‘liked’ Tim’s official representative page on Facebook to simply be aware of what was happening. I asked the simple question, ‘Who are these billionaire supporters?’ It didn’t take long and my comment was deleted and I was blocked from interacting with this Facebook page. Keep in mind I have never had contact with Tim before.

We had previously become personal friends on Facebook, so I sent Tim a message to his personal page and asked him the question again but also noting that it had been deleted. It did not take long either that I was then blocked from his personal Facebook page. I could have called his phone number considering it is on the Kansas Legislature page, but I did not due to the fact that I respect his time at home. So, I sent an email to his official state legislator email address to which I have not received a response. I sent that email at 9:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. In that email I stated my concern with being blocked and denied the opportunity to ask my representative questions that were not even controversial or tough. I was just seeking clarification.

So, what is the big deal with being blocked on social media? For starters, it is not lawful or moral for elected officials to block their constituents on social media. In more than one appeal courts decision the appeal courts have ruled (against AOC and Trump) that elected officials cannot block individuals from social media as it is a reasonable form of communication and a denial of their First Amendment right to free speech. Shouldn’t a lawyer know this? Shouldn’t someone who says he represents all constituents of the 72nd want to answer questions and help the citizens be informed?

— Clinton McBroom, Newton