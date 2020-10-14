GOP to host meet and greet

The Harvey County Republicans will have a meet and greet for the candidates at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 423 North Main, Newton. Avery Anderson, Stephen Owe and Caroline McGinn will be there at 11 a.m. Rep. Ron Estes plans to attend at 2 p.m.

Bluestem Communities launches giving initiative

With fundraising events canceled amidst the pandemic, Bluestem Communities is changing its fundraising efforts to close out the year. The nonprofit organization launched the Double Your Impact, Double Your Gift initiative, which, with support from local donors, matches every gift received dollar for dollar.

Bluestem Communities is comprised of two Life Plan Communities, Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton and Schowalter Villa in Hesston, as well as Bluestem PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) in McPherson, which provides care services to individuals aged 55 and older and their caregivers so seniors can remain safe and independent in their homes for as long as possible.

In addition to helping cover a portion of COVID-19 expenses, the funds raised from the giving initiative benefit the Bluestem PACE Good Neighbor Fund, Kidron Bethel Village Health Care Benevolent Fund and the Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Caring Fund, each of which provide assistance to residents and participants in meeting their care needs.

Gifts for Double Your Impact, Double Your Gift can be made at bluestemcommunities.org/giving. Donations can be given to a specific campus or more generally to the area of greatest need. Each gift received will be doubled for the campus or organization, and 100% directly benefits residents and participants.