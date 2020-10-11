Hutch Vintage Market is the newest tenant slated to open at Hutchinson Mall.

The store will be a 35,500 square foot collage of vintage, antiques, crafts, new home decor, clothing boutiques, and collectibles. The location will be open 7 days a week to shoppers.

The store will be located in the previous JC Penney location, with a tentative opening date set around Thanksgiving.

Customers will be immersed in an environment full of nostalgia. With the store having so many one-of-a-kind items, shoppers will keep coming back to find new treasures. The vendors will be local, so by shopping at the Hutch Vintage Market, customers will be supporting their community.

"With nothing comparable in the Hutchinson area, the Hutch Vintage Market will be a destination," said Matt Jeffery, store operator. "The store will truly be a unique shopping experience as you stroll by hundreds of locally owned vendor shops. From a location stand point, we couldn’t ask for anything better. Uptown Hutch is at the heart of city activity and enjoys the highest traffic in the area. Our goal is to be open for holiday shopping, so there is not a better time for vendors to sign up."

Hutch Vintage Market makes it easy for vendors as they will not have to be in their booths to sell their merchandise. The store will also provide many other amenities like pre-built booths, in- store events, and online access to sales reports. Typical booths range from $145 to $179 monthly depending on size. Vendors who are interested in being a part of the Hutch Vintage Market family can pre-register by visiting hutchvintagemarket.com or by calling 620-513-6357.

The Hutch Vintage Market will be located at 1500 E. 11th Ave. Hutchinson, Kansas 67501.