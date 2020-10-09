To celebrate International Credit Union Day, Hutchinson Credit Union is hosting a free Shred Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at all of its branches, including 23rd and Severance in Hutchinson and 2201 S. Kansas in Newton.

Residents are invited to stop by to dispose of personal documents to help protect against identity theft. There is no cost, but there is a limit of three boxes per person.

UVS Corporate (Underground Vault and Storage), which is NAID certified to securely destroy paper, non-paper media and hard drives, will be collecting the documents and shredding them off site.

Heartland Credit Union is also joining credit unions in Hutchinson to host a Food Drive to benefit the Food Bank of Reno County.

To donate, drop off canned and nonperishable food items at participating credit union in Hutchinson from now through Oct. 15, or stop by Third Thursday, Oct. 15, between 5:30 and 8 p.m. in Downtown Hutchinson to "stuff the truck" with donations.