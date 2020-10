Despite COVID-19, Newton High School was able to host limited homecoming festivities last week, culminating with the high school football game on Oct. 2.

Alondra Valle was named the Homecoming Queen, while Jason Catache was named Homecoming King.

Included in the homecoming court this week were Queen candidates Valle, Axeneth Ramos, Madyson Groves and Makaylee Ybarra. King candidates included Ben Schmidt, Griffin Davis, Catache and Luke Schmidt.