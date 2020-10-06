Letters to student families notifying them of positive COVID-19 cases found within two different school buildings were mailed this week.

In a statement emailed to The Newton Kansan on Tuesday, Newton USD 373 confirmed a positive coronavirus case at Sunset Elementary, 619 Boyd. This is the first notification for a case at Sunset this school year.

"We received this information on October 5, 2020. The last time the individual was reported to be on campus was October 1," wrote Samantha Anderson, public information director for Newton USD 373 in an email to The Kansan.

Anderson would not disclose if the test was of a staff member or a student.

A letter was emailed out to all parents and staff letting them know of the positive case on Oct.5.

"If a student or staff would have been in close proximity to the individual, the Harvey County Health Department will contact them," Anderson wrote. "USD 373 takes student and staff safety very seriously."

A similar letter was distributed Tuesday to families with students at Newton High School.

The district was notified of test results on Tuesday. The last time the patient was reported on campus was Monday.

Families have been notified of previous cases at the school in the past.

