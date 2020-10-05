This week, readers wondered about mask mandates, dog leash rules and what’s the plan for the Woodie Seat.

Q: Why are stores apparently not enforcing its mask requirement policy? I have seen many people without them, going about their shopping in spite of the signs about masks being required to enter. I don't particularly enjoy wearing a mask myself but do so out of respect to others and to the requirements.

The governor’s mask mandate is still in effect.

Since it hasn’t expired, so Kansans should still wear masks while out and about, regardless of signage or employees reminding customers.

Keep wearing yours and encourage friends and family to do the same. Many businesses have also made it easy to shop "remotely" by making lists online and picking up in-person, home delivery and more.

Executive Order 20-52 states "It shall become effective as of 12:01 a.m. on July 3, 2020, and remain in force until rescinded or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency extended by House Bill 2016 enacted during the June 2020 special session relating to COVID-19 expires, whichever is earlier. This order may be extended or modified as circumstances dictate."

A copy of EO 20-52 can be found at https://www.renogov.org/DocumentCenter/View/7972/Governors-Executive-Order-20-52---Requiring-Masks-or-Other-Face-Coverings-in-Public?bidId=

Updates specific to Reno County can be found at https://www.renogov.org/741/COVID-19

Q: Do owners need to have dogs on leashes while walking in Carey Park? Do they also have to pick up after them?

I asked Justin Combs, Hutchinson’s Director of Parks & Facilities.

Dogs are required to be on a leash while in Carey Park, or any other park. Hutch doesn’t have a specific code that requires owners to pick up after their dogs, but it’s courteous nonetheless.

Hutchinson’s city code Sec. 7-407 states that dogs are not allowed to run at large.

Q: When are they ever going to fix the Woodie Seat overpass?

Short answer, soon. But with all road projects, not as soon as we’d hope, but pretty quickly considering the scope of the project needed to address five bridges in multiple jurisdictions.

It’ll be an expensive fix, so the city has pursued various grants and ways to repair aging sections. This winter, the bridges will be inspected and the Hutchinson City Council will make some decisions regarding work to be done in January, hopefully.

Q: Who is responsible for cleaning up broken glass that lands on sidewalks from car drivers throwing bottles out of their windows? Walkers have to play hopscotch to avoid glass on East 17th.

Sorry to say, but it’s the property owners.

City Attorney Paul Brown told me the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code is incorporated by reference into the Hutchinson City Code at Section 21-1801.

It states that "exterior property and premises shall be maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary condition. The occupant shall keep that part of the exterior property that such occupant occupies or controls in a clean and sanitary condition."

This would include broken glass on the sidewalk of the occupant.

Send questions to askhutch@hutchnews.com.