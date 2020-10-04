Two people were injured early Sunday morning after a rollover crash in southeast Topeka, with the car striking a gas line.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of S.E. 43rd Street S.E. Adams streets.

The crash was a single-car accident, with the car heading southbound on Adams before losing control and hitting a utility pole, then swerving into a gas meter.

Kansas Gas and Evergy arrived on the scene shortly after to help with the gas line.

The two occupants of the car are dealing with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Topeka Police are still investigating the incident