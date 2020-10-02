Newton Public Library

720 N Oak Street

Newton, KS 67114

(316) 283-2890

fax: (316) 283-2916

www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

Tues-Wed, Fri-Sat: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mon, Thu: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upcoming events

StoryTime: Join Ms. Amy for StoryTime on the NPL Facebook page! This fall, toddler StoryTime videos are released on Tuesdays, preschool StoryTimes on Mondays, and chapter book read-along StoryTimes for school-aged kids on Mondays and Fridays. Also on Tuesdays, join Ms. Sharon on Facebook for a Spanish-language StoryTime: "Hora de cuentos con Sharon."

Puppet Theatre: "Fall Into Fun" with online puppet shows on NPL's Facebook page! New puppet shows for toddlers are posted on Thursdays, while shows for preschool-aged kids are posted on Wednesdays.

Reading Rescue Club: On the First Tuesday of every month this fall, school-aged children or their grown-ups can pick up a free Reading Rescue Packet, featuring a book from the series "Pet Rescue Adventures." The packet will include a book, crafts, activities, pet info, special gifts and much more. Packets can be picked up in the Library's front lobby. Patrons may call ahead to confirm availability.

Library Services: The NPL building is open with limited services. Digital resources and programs are available 24/7! For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call the Library at 316-283-2890.

Silly Sidewalk Obstacle Course: Oct. 1-31. Teens and tweens who complete an obstacle course marked out on the Library's front sidewalk will be entered to win a gift card. Of course, "kids" of any age are welcome to complete the course.

Teen Book Club: 10 a.m. Oct. 3. Teens and tweens are invited to join an online discussion of "The Thing About Jellyfish," by Ali Benjamin. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Teens and tweens, join a video chat and work together on a collaborative jigsaw puzzle. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Live Library Update: 3 p.m. Oct. 7. Join Dan and Sam to hear about the month ahead at NPL, plus book recommendations and other library-related stuff. Tune in on NPL's Facebook page.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Oct. 7. Read and discuss "Blue Monday," by Nicci French. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book. Weather permitting, the discussion will be held outdoors in Military Park; bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Top 20 MakerSpace Sites: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8. IT supervisor Nathan Carr will present "Top 20 MakerSpace Sites and Apps for 2020," part of his "Top 20 for 2020" series of monthly tech talks. Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Oct. 12. Teens and tweens, join a video chat and play Jackbox Games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Read "My Brilliant Friend," by Elena Ferrante, then join in an online discussion. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3 p.m. Oct. 17. Sign up to receive a free bag of craft supplies from the Library in advance, then join a Zoom meeting to chat and work on crafts together. Participants are welcome to pick up free craft supplies, whether or not they can attend the meeting. Contact the Library to sign up.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Teens and tweens, join a video chat and play Scattergories together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

The Age of Stage in Newton and Wichita: 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Join NPL librarian Sam Jack on Zoom or Facebook Live for a talk on theaters and actors who thrived in the local area before the dawn of cinema.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and solve virtual escape rooms together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Fourth Tuesday Photography: 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Jim Griggs presents "Night Shooting and Light Painting." Check the NPL Facebook page for info on how to connect to this event via Zoom or Facebook Live.

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Join Miranda Ericsson online to discuss "Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?" by Roz Chast. This event is part of "Dearly Beloved," a TALK discussion series sponsored by Humanities Kansas. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org/TALK. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

NPL Closed: All day, Oct. 29. NPL staff and NPL Board members will be attending the virtual 2020 Kansas Library Conference.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Read and discuss "Conviction," by Denise Mina. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Call 316-283-2890, or email library@newtonplks.org, to set up an appointment or get help remotely.

New Items Now Available

Biss, Eula. Having and Being Had. Having just purchased her first home, the author embarks on a self-audit of the value system she has bought into, interrogating work, leisure and the lived experience of capitalism. New Nonfiction

Dugoni, Robert. The Last Agent. Former spy Charles Jenkins travels to Russia after receiving a tip that the agent who sacrificed her life to save his might still be alive and isolated in the notorious Lefortovo Prison in Moscow. New Fiction

Majumdar, Megha. A Burning. An opportunistic gym teacher and a starry-eyed misfit find the realization of their ambitions tied to the downfall of an innocent Muslim girl who has been wrongly implicated in a terrorist attack. New Fiction

Mitchell, David. Utopia Avenue. The members of a rock band in 1967 London navigate the era's parties, drugs and politics as well as their own egos and tragedies while exploring transformative perspectives about youth, art and fame. New Fiction

Picoult, Jodi. The Book of Two Ways. Experiencing memories of a man other than her husband while surviving a plane crash, an end-of-life doula on the brink of a fateful decision envisions two disparate paths that find her staying with her family or reconnecting with the past. New Fiction

Rivers, Francine. Bridge to Haven. Having been abandoned as a newborn and found and raised by Pastor Ezekiel Freeman in the small California town of Haven, Abra Matthews feels like she doesn't belong and at the age of 17 runs off to Hollywood, becoming the starlet Lena Scott. New Fiction

Sparks, Nicholas. The Return. An injured navy doctor connects with a beautiful deputy and a mysterious teenage girl, both of whose secrets will change the course of his life. New Fiction

Unferth, Deb Olin. Barn 8. Two auditors for the U.S. egg industry go rogue and conceive a plot to steal a million chickens in the middle of the night – an entire farm's worth of animals. A series of catastrophes ensues. New Fiction

Weiner, Eric. The Socrates Express. The author retraces the journeys of forefront intellectuals from Epicurus and Gandhi to Thoreau and Beauvoir to illuminate how their practical and spiritual lessons can be applied in today's unsettled world. New Nonfiction