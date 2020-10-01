A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man facing a murder charge in Leavenworth County.

The preliminary hearing for Cody J. Nichols is set for Oct. 13 in Leavenworth County District Court.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman scheduled the hearing Wednesday.

Nichols, 19, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is charged with with first-degree murder in connection to the July 18 death of Sanquan M. Brooks. Brooks, 30, was shot in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace in Leavenworth.

A probable cause affidavit prepared by a detective with the Leavenworth Police Department alleges Nichols fatally wounded Brooks during an exchange of gunfire that began during a drug deal.

Nichols is accused of what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

According to state law, felony murder occurs "in the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony."

Nichols’ attorney, Gregory Robinson, said Wednesday that he was ready to set a preliminary hearing in the case.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and a judge will determine if the case against Nichols should move forward.

Wednesday’s hearing was conducted using the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many Leavenworth County District Court proceedings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robinson requested the Oct. 13 preliminary hearing be an in-person hearing.

Nichols remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

