McPherson Police Officers are investigating a report of a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020. At 7:53 a.m. McPherson County Emergency Communications/911 dispatched McPherson Police Officers, EMS, and Fire Rescue to a report of a 13-year-old with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 100 block of Lake Road in McPherson. McPherson EMS transported the 13-year-old from the residence to McPherson Center for Health, and then to Wesley Medical Center.

The 13-year-old is currently in critical condition. An investigation into the incident is ongoing by the McPherson Police Department.