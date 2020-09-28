Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

– 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 3190 Marshall Road, an 81 year old reported their mechanic chased two subjects from the shop after they burglarized it. Darrell Chandley, 30, and Tyler Thornton, 15, were located and arrested.

– 12:36 a.m. Thursday, 4400 US-59 Highway, Jesse Bellora, 30, Highland, New York, was arrested for driving under the influence and transporting an open container after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

– 3:35 a.m. Saturday, 1600 Block of Indiana Road, Pomona, Juana Rivera-Velasquez, 25, Louisiana, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Accidents

– 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, 3000 block I-35 Highway, Ottawa, Clarence Lemons, 40, Kansas City, MO, was traveling north bound in a 2019 International 4000 when he attempted to change lanes to pass a 2012 Peterbilt being driven by Randy Johnson, 67, La Crosse, WI, due to Randy driving at a slow rate of speed. While attempting to change lanes Clarence observed another semi that was traveling in the passing lane. Clarence avoided that semi and struck the rear of the 2012 Peterbilt before striking a concrete guardrail in a construction zone. All parties refused medical treatment on scene.

– 10:37 a.m. Saturday, 1544 I-35 Highway, Ray Ediger, 73, Newton was traveling southbound in his 2019 Hyundai Tucson when a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by Allen Throm, 72, Emporia merged into his lane striking his vehicle.

Incidents

2:40 p.m. Wednesday, 220 S. Beech St., Ottawa, a 22 year old Lawrence person reported past sexual abuse of two juveniles currently in DCF custody.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

– 12:07 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of E. Wilson, Ottawa, a 70 year old Ottawa person was arrested for DUI, driving while revoked, no proof of insurance, illegal registration after being contacted on a call for service. Case is under investigation.

– 1:59 a.m. Thursday, 900 South Main Street, Ottawa, a 17 year-old Lawrence person was arrested for being in possession of a handgun.

– 11:46 p.m. Saturday, 400 S. Walnut Street, Ottawa, Ian Evans, 43, Ottawa, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and no proof of insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

– 1:29 a.m. Saturday, 700 W. Keokuk Street, Ottawa, Earsel Cheadle, 34, Junction City, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

– 4:57 p.m. Sunday, 700 N. Cleveland St., Ottawa, Gary Hayes, 68, Ottawa, was arrested after discharging a firearm.

– 6:35 a.m. Sunday, 1100 E. Logan Street, Thomas Harmes, 24, Overland Park, was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs after being called in as an erratic driver and stopped for a traffic infraction.

Accidents

– 6:08 p.m. Thursday, 120 E 19th St, Ottawa, (PriceChopper), a 29 year old Ottawa person reported an unknown individual hit their vehicle and left the scene. Case is under investigation.

– 2:35 p.m. Friday, Canterbury Court, Ottawa, a 28-year-old Ottawa person reported another vehicle struck their 2015 Chevrolet and left the scene.

Incidents

– 1:59 a.m. Thursday, 900 South Main Street, Ottawa, a case report was forwarded for an 18 year-old Lawrence person for no driver’s license, no insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

– 12:24 p.m. Friday, 1301 South Main Street (Advent Health), Ottawa, Advent Health reported a 23-year-old Ottawa person was bit by a dog. Carl Damron Jr., 33, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for keeping a vicious animal, animal registration, no vaccinations.

– 7:01 a.m. Saturday, 1000 N. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 47-year-old Ottawa person reported their property was damaged.

– 9:03 a.m. Sunday, 715 W. 2nd St., Ottawa, a 24-year-old Ottawa person reported a past sex offense. Case is under investigation.

– 11:17 a.m. Sunday, 320 N. Locust St., (Forest Park), Ottawa, an 8-year-old Ottawa person was bit by a dog owned by Michelle Chudzik, 60, Ottawa. Chudzik was cited for keeping a vicious animal.

Thefts

– 8:58 a.m. Friday, 200 West 3rd Street, Ottawa, a 56-year-old Ottawa person reported a past burglary.

– 10:17 a.m. Saturday, 500 N. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa person reported a known suspect stole an item. Marie Suther, 34, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for theft.

– 5:38 a.m. Saturday, 200 E. Wilson Street, Ottawa, a 30-year-old Ottawa person reported the theft of a wallet and its contents by a known suspect.

– 8:37 p.m. Sunday, 900 N. Cedar Street, a 23-year-old Ottawa person reported that an unknown suspect entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a firearm.